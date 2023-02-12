T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan live: Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar strike in quick succession
Live updates
Pakistan 50/3 (9 overs): Four singles from the Radha over as Pakistan reach 50. Sana Mir on comms is surprised not to see Aliya Riaz or Ayesha Naseem to go big.
Pakistan 46/3 (8 overs): That was a big wicket for India as Dar can take the game away if she gets going.
WICKET! 7.3: Nida Dar 0(2) ct Richa Ghosh b Pooja Vastrakar Terrific start from Pooja. Bouncer to Dar, India had a confident appeal. Reviewed. And there is a spike! Pakistan 43/3
Pooja Vastrakar into the attack. Nida Dar is the new batter. Crucial partnership this.
WICKET! 6.5: Muneeba Ali 12(14) st Richa Ghosh b Radha Yadav Good work from India’s left-arm spinner. Darted one in fast and Ghosh makes no mistake Pakistan 42/2
Pakistan 39/1 (6 overs): And now Muneeba’s turn to put the sweep to good effect. Lovely lofted hit for four and Pakistan will be reasonably happy with that powerplay after the early wicket. Intent has been good. And another overthrow in that over, needless from Yastika Bhatia
Deepti will bowl a third over in the powerplay, with two LHBS in the middle.
Pakistan 31/1 (5 overs): Another superb sweep shot from Maroof. She is trusting the bounce on the wicket and going after the straight length balls.
Gayakwad into the attack.
Pakistan 24/1 (4 overs): Two terrific shots for four from Maroof in that Deepti over, first lofted down the ground and then a well-timed sweep.
STAT: Deepti Sharma now needs three wickets to become the first Indian bowler to take 100 women’s-T20Is wickets.
Pakistan 14/1 (3 overs): Thakur with another tidy over. Should have been just two runs, but an overthrow at the end of the over gifts Pakistan a single.
Bismah Maroof is the new batter in. Harmanpreet Kaur goes from first slip to short fine leg and the ball follows her just there. Deepti Sharma with a mandatory early wicket.
WICKET! 1.4: Javeria Wadood 8(6) ct Harmanpreet Kaur b Deepti Sharma A reverse sweep for four later, the conventional sweep ends the stay for Pakistan’s RHB opener. Pakistan 10/1
Deepti Sharma from the other end.
Pakistan 3/0 (1 over): There is a hint of movement off the pitch in the opening over. One ball down the leg side to Javeria from Renuka, helped for a couple but otherwise a tidy start by the Indian.
Here we go, Muneeba on strike. Javeria at the other end. Can India strike early?
National anthems done, India’s huddle done. Renuka Singh Thakur has the ball in hand, she could enjoy this Newlands pitch early on.
Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss (Via BCCI): “We wanted to bat because these wickets are a bit tricky. Smriti will be fine but we have added an extra batter for today, Harleen comes in and Shikha Pandey misses out. I think these wickets will help us, we are a very good bowling side. Our bowlers performed well in the tri-series before as well.”
Team news: Couple of interesting choices, no Devika Vaidya and Shikha Pandey. No shortage of bowling options but a little surprised.
India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
Pakistan XI: Bismah Maroof (c), Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Ameen, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sundhu
TOSS: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where India begin their campaign with a contest against Pakistan.
After all the waiting and build-up, it is action time for the Indian team in South Africa and the venue is the iconic Newlands, Cape Town. India have been in South Africa for a few weeks now, and after their tri-series tune-up, they come into this match as favourites. But Pakistan won their last meeting in Asia Cup, end of last year.
Head-to-head:
- This is the seventh meeting in ICC Women’s T20 World Cups. India lead the historical head-to-head battle winning on four previous occasions. Their last encounter in the mega-event was in 2018 at Guyana where India triumphed by seven wickets.
- India have good form behind them following a decent showing in the recently concluded tri-nation series against South Africa and West Indies where they lost in the final. They have won four of the last five women’s T20Is against Pakistan and will be eager to start off their campaign with a victory.
- Pakistan, on the contrary, have won just one of their last six matches in the format. They have the second-lowest win percentage in ICC Women’s T20 World Cups for teams who played at least 15 matches in the tournament (25.9%). However, they will be encouraged by the fact that they tasted victory in their previous meeting against this Indian side in the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Disney+Hotstar and ICC match center