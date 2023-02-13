ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co interact with Pakistan’s players after T20 World Cup clash India powered past rivals Pakistan to win by 7 wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opening clash in Cape Town on Sunday. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago India and Pakistan's players interact at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa | Twitter / Pakistan Cricket Board Screengrab Players' interactions after the #INDvPAK match at Newlands 🇵🇰🇮🇳#BackOurGirls | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Yc4YcKxV2v— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 T20 World Cup India Pakistan Harmanpreet Kaur Bismah Maroof Cricket