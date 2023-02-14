American Taylor Fritz moved up one spot to No 7 in the ATP rankings on Monday as Novak Djokovic remained comfortably in first place.

Fritz, 25, rose to his highest career ranking despite a surprise loss to Wu Yibing in the Dallas Open semifinals.

The 23-year-old Wu on Sunday beat another American, John Isner, in a marathon final, to become the first Chinese man to win an ATP Tour title. Wu jumped 39 paces to 58th.

Isner, climbed two places to 37th at the age of 37.

Italian Jannik Sinner, who won the title in Montpellier on Sunday, moved up three spots to No 14.

American Maxime Cressy, who lost the final to Sinner, climbed 11 places to 40th.

Sebastian Baez, who won his second title on the circuit in an all-Argentine final at Cordoba, also rose 11 spots and is 36th.

The beaten finalist in the event in Argentina, Federico Coria, gained 18 places to 49th, the best ranking of his career at the age of 30.

Swiatek’s reign continues



Poland’s Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, with the only notable change the exit of Estonia’s Annett Kontaveit from the Top 20.

A distant second behind Swiatek, was the Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open. Tunisian Ons Jabeur remained third.

Kontaveit, who won the St Petersburg tournament a year ago but lost in the round of 16 in Abu Dhabi last week, dropped nine spots to 27th.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, who saved three match points as she won the final in Abu Dhabi held on to ninth, while the loser Liudmila Samsonova jumped four places to 15th.

ATP rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7070 pts 2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6730 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5940 4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5515 5. Andrey Rublev 4065 6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3815 7. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3455 8. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3260 9. Holger Rune (DEN) 3136 10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2950 11. Daniil Medvedev 2750 12. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2715 13. Karen Khachanov 2515 14. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2445 15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2350 16. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2285 17. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2275 18. Tommy Paul (USA) 1835 19. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1825 20. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1821