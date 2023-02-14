Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians on 4 March at the DY Patil Stadium as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the schedule for Women’s Premier League 2023 after the conclusion of the Player Auction in Mumbai.

In its first season, the Women’s Premier League will stage a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games that will be played in a duration of 23 days.

On Sunday, 5th March 2023, the WPL will have its first double-header day where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI. UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

There will be 4 double headers with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The Final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on 21st March at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on 24th March with the Final at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

For the inaugural edition, five teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz completed their squads at the auction.

#WPLAuction2023 | A total of 87 players were signed up in the auction by the five franchises, with 57 of them being Indian.



India’s Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player on the day.



Full list of players signed by teams ⬇️ @thefield_in https://t.co/sOls1uKjsQ — Scroll.in (@scroll_in) February 14, 2023

India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy, going at Rs 3.40 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur went to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 Crore.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver were the top buys as they went to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.20 Crore respectively. From the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, going to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore.