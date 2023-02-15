ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Group 2, India vs West Indies live: Score updates, reactions, stats
Follow live updates of India’s second match at the T20 World Cup.
Live updates
- West Indies were convincingly overpowered by England in their opening match. Their losing streak has now extended to 14 women’s T20Is. Another stern test awaits them against a formidable Indian side but they will be eager to make amends and get back to winning ways.
- India, on the other hand, squeezed past Pakistan by seven wickets to open their account with a morale-boosting win. They have an excellent head-to-head record against West Indies in recent times, having won all of the last seven women’s T20Is.
- They meet for the third time in the tournament history. Their last meeting was in the 2016 edition at Mohali where West Indies emerged victorious in a tense game by three runs
Team news: Harmanpreet Kaur’s love-hate relationship with tosses continue. Goes 0/2 in the tournament. But with Smriti Mandhana back in the XI, chasing not a bad thing she adds. Here’s a look at India’s XI, with another change being Devika Vaidya’s return. Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol make way.
India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, (wk) Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor , Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack
First important piece of news from the toss, Smriti Mandhana is back for India. Full team news to follow.
Toss: West Indies opt to bat first, India wanted to bat first too.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where India continue their campaign with a contest against West Indies.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Co navigated a tricky run-chase against Pakistan to begin their campaign with a win. Today they take on one of their favourite opponents in recent times, a struggling West Indies side. On paper, India start as favourites but the West Indies have some match-winners too and in T20 you never quite know.
