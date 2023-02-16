HS Prannoy and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand pulled off huge wins against higher-ranked opponents in the Group B contest of Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in Dubai on Tuesday.

The win against Malaysia meant India will top the group. Later in the night, they were drawn to face Hong Kong China in the quarterfinals that will take place on Friday.

Prannoy downed world No 4 Lee Zii Jia 21-18 13-21 23-21 in a 70-minute thriller, coming from a game down to put India on their way. PV Sindhu then won in straight games against youngster Wong Ling Ching despite trailing 4-14 in the second game at one point. The former world champion turned it around incredibly to win 13-21 17-21 in 34 minutes.

The world champion pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik then defeated India’s makeshift men’s doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila. Even with Satwik this is a pairing that India have struggled to beat, and so it proved as the Malaysians won 21-16 21-10.

Then came the big for Gayatri-Treesa as they put together one of their best performances to defeat Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-23 15-21 in 53 minutes of thrilling badminton. This was the first time the Indian youngsters beat their nemesis, after losing to them in straight games in all four previous meetings.

Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto completed a memorable outing for India, defeating Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei 19-21 21-19 16-21. With that India won the tie 4-1, to finish top of Group B ahead of Malaysia. Both India and Malaysia had previously blanked UAE and Kazakhstan 5-0.

Shamelessly going to replug this after Jolly / Gayatri put on one of their best performances of their short career so far ! Well done girls ! https://t.co/pP17Bdzgc1 — Shlok Ramchandran (@shlokh95) February 16, 2023

Here's the draw for the knockout stage of the Blue Ocean Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Dubai 2023 🏸#BAMTC2023 #Badminton #BadmintonAsia pic.twitter.com/ezRdj0HTLu — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) February 16, 2023

The tournament returns after three years as the 2021 edition to be held in Wuhan was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are 17 countries that are participating in the event to be held from February 14 to 19 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. China, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the top four seeds in the tournament.

India squad Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships: Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen & HS Prannoy Women’s Singles: PV Sindhu & Aakarshi Kashyap Men’s Doubles: Dhruv Kapila / Chirag Shetty; Krishna Prasad Garga / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam Mixed Doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto

