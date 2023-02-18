Australian opener David Warner is concussed and will take no further part in the ongoing second Test against India, the team said Saturday ahead of the match’s second day in New Delhi.

Warner, who was hit on the helmet by fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the 10th over of the opening day in his knock of 15, will be replaced by fellow left-hand batsman Matt Renshaw, according to Cricket Australia.

“He subsequently demonstrated symptoms and failed a concussion test,” the statement said.

“Warner will now follow the graduated return to sports protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore (starting March 1) in line with Cricket Australia guidelines,” it added.

Australia, who lost the opener of the four-match series, were bowled out for 263 on Friday after electing to bat first.