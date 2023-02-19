A fightback with the bat and brilliance from England’s spinners set up an 11-run victory over India in Gqeberha in the battle of the previously unbeaten teams in Group 2 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Renuka Singh was outstanding early for India, taking five for 15, as England found themselves in early trouble at 29 for three.

However, Nat Sciver-Brunt made 50, with Amy Jones (40) and Heather Knight (28), helping England fight back to make 151 for seven.

Smriti Mandhana played the anchor role in India’s reply, making 52, but England’s spinners put on the squeeze as the required rate soared.

With this win, England are all but assured a place in the semi-final, with a final clash to come against Pakistan, while India will have to bounce back in their final group match against Ireland.

India won the toss and put England in to bat, with Singh making an immediate impact. She took a wicket in each of her first three overs, having Danni Wyatt caught behind for a first-ball duck, with Alice Capsey (3) and Sophia Dunkley (10) both bowled as England slumped to 29 for three.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight then started to rebuild, adding 51 before the captain smashed a full toss to Shafali Verma off the bowling of Shikha Pandey to depart for 28.

Another 40 runs were added by Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones, before the former miscued a shot off Deepti Sharma straight after reaching her half-century.

England had a platform to attack though, and Jones and Sophie Ecclestone both struck maximums off Sharma’s final over, the 19th of the innings.

But it was Singh who had the final say, taking two wickets to bring up a five-wicket haul off the final over as England finished one 151 for seven.

In reply, India got off to a good start, Mandhana cracking four boundaries from Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s second over.

An opening stand of 29 was broken when Shafali Verma (8) got a leading edge off the bowling of Lauren Bell.

England then turned to their spinners, with Sarah Glenn removing Jemimah Rodrigues (13) and Ecclestone then chipping in with the wicket of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) as India slipped to 62 for three.

India were struggling to find the boundaries but the introduction of Nat Sciver-Brunt made a difference, as Richa Ghosh hit back-to-back fours, the latter thanks to a Capsey misfield to leave India needing 77 from eight overs.

Mandhana followed suit the next over and the pair combined to put on 43. But just after the opener had hit Glenn over cover for six, she tried another big shot and picked out Nat Sciver-Brunt on the boundary to depart for 52.

That left India with 47 to get from 24 deliveries, having lost their most destructive batter. Ghosh kept going, including smashing one huge six off Bell, but there was a mountain to climb, with Sharma run out for seven after good work by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the outfield.

With 31 to get off the final over, the job was effectively done for England, although Ghosh had a good go, having not faced as many deliveries as she needed to in the closing overs.

McGrath fires Australia to comprehensive win over hosts

Tahlia McGrath’s blistering 57 completed a perfect run through the group stages of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 for Australia as they beat hosts, South Africa by six wickets in Gqeberha.

Coming to the crease with the defending champions under a little bit of pressure chasing South Africa’s 124 for six, McGrath showed no nerves as she and Ashleigh Gardner added 81 runs to take them to the brink.

While McGrath did fall at the death, the job was done by that point, and Australia finished off the comfortable win.

Australia have now won four from four to finish top of Group 1, and will await the final games in Group 2 to find out their semi-final opponent.

South Africa, meanwhile, started both innings strongly in this one, only to fall away, and now face a must-win clash with Bangladesh, while hoping New Zealand beat Sri Lanka and that they finish top of the three-way tie on net run-rate.

After being put in to bat, South Africa made a flying start as Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt combined to put on 54 runs at a run-a-ball for the opening wicket.

Eventually Ellyse Perry had Wolvaardt caught behind for 19 by Beth Mooney, keeping in place of the injured Alyssa Healy.

Marizanne Kapp followed for a duck before Georgia Wareham got the big one when she clean bowled Brits for 45, adding Chloe Tryon in the same over as South Africa suddenly found themselves 77 for four.

A rebuild was required, with Delmi Tucker removed for seven by Megan Schutt as the boundaries dried up.

After more than eight overs without finding the ropes, Nadine de Klerk finally did the honours, smashing Schutt for a maximum over long-on before Sune Luus added a four in the final over.

The skipper was bowled by Gardner for 20, De Klerk finishing on 14 not out as they had to settle for 124 for six after such a promising start.

That did not feel like enough against this Australia team, although Kapp had Perry caught at slip by Tryon for 11 before Meg Lanning was bowled around her legs for one by Nonkululeko Mlaba in the sixth over.

When Kapp took out Mooney, plumb in front, for 20, Australia were 40 for three and starting to wobble.

However, batting depth is the hallmark of this Australian team, and McGrath and Gardner proceeded to settle in before successive boundaries from the former in the tenth over showed their intent to pick up the pace.

From then on, the fours kept coming and the target became easier and easier, with McGrath moving to her half-century from just 29 balls.

Three more boundaries off Mlaba took Australia within touching distance, and while she was caught by Wolvaardt off Masabata Klaas trying to finish the job, Grace Harris came in to smash the winning boundary with three and a half overs to spare.

Scores in brief England beat India at St George’s Park, Gqeberha by 11 runs England 151 for seven in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 50, Amy Jones 40; Renuka Singh 5/15, Shikha Pandey 1/20) India 140 for five in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 52, Richa Ghosh 47 not out; Sarah Glenn 2/27, Sophie Ecclestone 1/14) Player of the Match: Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) Scores in brief Australia beat South Africa at St George’s Park, Gqeberha by 6 wickets South Africa 124 for six in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 45, Sune Luus 20; Georgia Wareham 2/18, Ellyse Perry 1/8) Australia 125 for four in 16.3 overs (Tahlia McGrath 57, Ashleigh Gardner 28 not out; Marizanne Kapp 2/21, Masabata Klaas 1/18) Player of the Match: Tahlia McGrath (Australia)

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.