Rohit Sharma-led India clinched the second Test against in Delhi by six wickets after a massive collapse for Australia on Sunday and in the process edged closer to confirm their place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 7-42 to help India beat Australia by six wickets inside three days of the second Test to take a 2-0 series lead on Sunday.

Jadeja led the bowling to dismiss Australia for 113 and India romped to their victory target of 115 in the second session in New Delhi.

Australia continue their lead at the top of the standings, but will now be entering somewhat nervous territory. India need another win to ensure their place in the top two and reach the final, as they needed a 3-1 win or better in this series. For Australia, it is going to be a worry to first make sure they are not losing all four matches in this series. They still need just a draw but a 0-4 will mean, Sri Lanka will stand an outside chance if they can defeat New Zealand 2-0 away.

The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each - three at home and three away. The top two teams will compete in the final, now confirmed to be at the Oval in June.

WTC standings after Delhi Test POS TEAM PCT (%) PTS MATCHES

W-L-D SER PEN 1 AUSTRALIA 66.67 136 10-3-4 6 0 2 INDIA 64.06 123 10-4-2 6 -5 3 SRI LANKA 53.33 64 5-4-1 5 0 4 SOUTH AFRICA 48.72 76 6-6-1 5 0 5 ENGLAND 46.97 124 10-8-4 6 -12 6 WEST INDIES 40.91 54 4-5-2 5 -2 7 PAKISTAN 38.1 64 4-6-4 6 0 8 NEW ZEALAND 27.27 36 2-6-3 5 0 9 BANGLADESH 11.11 16 1-10-1 6 0 PCT (%): Percentage L: Number of matches lost SER: Number of series played PTS: Number of points awarded D: Number of matches drawn PEN: Number of penalty overs W: Number of matches won

Remaining ICC World Test Championship Fixtures South Africa v West Indies (1st Test) – Centurion, South Africa, 28 February-4 March

India v Australia (3rd Test) – Dharamsala, India, 1-5 March

South Africa v West Indies (2nd Test) – Johannesburg, South Africa, 8-12 March

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (1st Test) – Christchurch, New Zealand, 9-13 March

India v Australia (4th Test) – Ahmedabad, India, 9-13 March

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (2nd Test) – Wellington, New Zealand, 17-21 March

