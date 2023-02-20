The final of the 2022-23 Indian Super League will be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on March 18, the league announced on Monday.

The Fatorda Stadium, as it is commonly known, will be hosting its fourth successive final and its fifth final overall. Football Sports Development Limited said that the Fatorda had been chosen as the venue due to the available training grounds and infrastructure for the teams.

ISL League Shield winners Mumbai City FC and defending champions Hyderabad FC have qualified for the semi-finals. Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan have booked their spot in the play-offs while one of Odisha FC and FC Goa hoping to punch their tickets to the knockouts on the final matchday of the league.

The single-legged play-offs will be held on March 2 and March 3. The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on March 6 and March 8 with the return legs to be played on March 11 and March 12.