Harmanpreet Kaur and Co take on Ireland in their final Group 2 match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, knowing that a place in the semifinals is in their own control.

India’s defeat against England put them in a somewhat tricky position but with Pakistan losing against West Indies, Harmanpreet’s team just need a win against Ireland to assure themselves a spot in the semifinal.

West Indies are done with their matches, while Pakistan face England in the remaining match, so only India have the chance to reach six points and join England.

If India lose against Ireland and Pakistan manage to score a big upset against England, then India and Pakistan will be on four points each with Pakistan finishing on second ahead of India due to their superior NRR.

England will top the group if they beat Pakistan but even if they lose, their Net Run Rate is big enough to keep them there and avoid Australia in the semifinals.

Group 2 TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS England (Q) 3 3 0 0 0 +1.776 6 India 3 2 1 0 0 +0.205 4 West Indies 4 2 2 0 0 -0.601 4 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 0 +0.981 2 Ireland 3 0 3 0 0 -1.989 0

Remaining matches: Monday 20 February 18:30 IST St George’s Park, Gqeberha: India vs Ireland Tuesday 21 February 18:30 IST Newlands, Cape Town: England vs Pakistan

In Group 1, Australia have unsurprisingly dominated proceedings and are assured to be group toppers and will likely face India in the semifinals, should there be no upset in Gqeberha.

The second place is going to come down to New Zealand and South Africa. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh are out of contention. If South Africa beat Bangladesh in the sole remaining match, their NRR is good enough to take them through to semifinals. If Bangladesh win, then New Zealand will go through thanks to their two impressive wins after two heavy defeats.

Group 1 TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS Australia (Q, top) 4 4 0 0 0 +2.149 8 New Zealand 4 2 2 0 0 +0.138 4 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 0 -1.460 4 South Africa 3 1 2 0 0 +0.685 2 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 -1.721 0