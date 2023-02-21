Natalie Sciver-Brunt scored a majestic 81 as England scored the first-ever 200-plus score in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history on Tuesday in Cape Town.
England scored 213/5 against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match at Newlands.
Sciver-Brunt, who has been in tremendous batting form, carried from where she left off against India. She played some glorious shots over the offside especially to finish on a near flawless 81 off 40 balls. Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones chipped in with brilliant knocks too.
Top totals in ICC Women's T20 World Cup
|Team
|Score
|RPO
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|ENG
|213/5
|10.65
|v PAK
|Cape Town
|21 Feb 2023
|SA
|195/3
|9.75
|v THA
|Canberra
|28 Feb 2020
|IND
|194/5
|9.70
|v NZ
|Providence
|9 Nov 2018
|AUS
|191/4
|9.55
|v IRE
|Sylhet
|27 Mar 2014
| AUS
|189/1
|9.45
|v BAN
|Canberra
|27 Feb 2020
|NZ
|189/3
|9.45
|v BAN
|Cape Town
|17 Feb 2023
This was also the sixth best total in all women’s T20Is involving full member nations on both sides.
Highest total in W-T20Is involving full members
|Team
|Score
|RPO
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|ENG
|250/3
|12.50
|v SA
|Taunton
|20 Jun 2018
|AUS
|226/3
|11.30
|v ENG
|Chelmsford
|26 Jul 2019
|AUS
|226/2
|11.30
|v SL
|Sydney
|2 Oct 2019
|AUS
|217/4
|10.85
|v SL
|Sydney
|29 Sep 2019
|NZ
|216/1
|10.80
|v SA
|Taunton
|20 Jun 2018
|ENG
|213/5
|10.65
|v PAK
|Cape Town
|21 Feb 2023
England had already qualified for the semifinals and will finish top of their group, meaning India will take on Australia in the semifinal.