Natalie Sciver-Brunt scored a majestic 81 as England scored the first-ever 200-plus score in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup history on Tuesday in Cape Town.

England scored 213/5 against Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match at Newlands.

Sciver-Brunt, who has been in tremendous batting form, carried from where she left off against India. She played some glorious shots over the offside especially to finish on a near flawless 81 off 40 balls. Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones chipped in with brilliant knocks too.

Top totals in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Team Score RPO Opposition Ground Start Date
ENG 213/5 10.65 v PAK Cape Town 21 Feb 2023
SA 195/3 9.75 v THA Canberra 28 Feb 2020
IND 194/5 9.70 v NZ  Providence 9 Nov 2018
AUS 191/4 9.55 v IRE  Sylhet 27 Mar 2014
AUS
 189/1 9.45 v BAN Canberra 27 Feb 2020
NZ 189/3 9.45 v BAN Cape Town 17 Feb 2023
ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

This was also the sixth best total in all women’s T20Is involving full member nations on both sides.

Highest total in W-T20Is involving full members

Team Score RPO Opposition Ground Start Date
ENG 250/3 12.50 v SA Taunton 20 Jun 2018
AUS 226/3 11.30 v ENG Chelmsford 26 Jul 2019
AUS 226/2 11.30 v SL Sydney 2 Oct 2019
AUS  217/4 10.85 v SL Sydney 29 Sep 2019
NZ 216/1 10.80 v SA Taunton 20 Jun 2018
ENG 213/5 10.65 v PAK Cape Town 21 Feb 2023

England had already qualified for the semifinals and will finish top of their group, meaning India will take on Australia in the semifinal.