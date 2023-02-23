Perhaps 99 times out 100, Harmanpreet Kaur’s bat would have slid as it usually does on the grass. There was no pressure to complete the run. It was as easy a double as it could get. But in the end, the throw from deep by Ash Gardner proved to be just timely enough to make sure the Indian captain would be frustrated when the replays came on.

Kaur, who was batting like a dream until then, had just made her half century and her dismissal proved to be the turning point.

“It was definitely a disappointment because the way I was batting, maybe that was the only chance I could get out, otherwise, the way I was hitting the ball, I was taking this innings until the end,” Kaur said afterwards. She also felt that if she had stayed in, the match could have ended before the last over but also added despite the dismissal, India should have still perhaps won the match,

You can watch the video on Instagram here and on the ICC Website here.

T20 World Cup semifinal, IND vs AUS live as it happened: Australia edge India for famous win