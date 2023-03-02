Australia tour of India 2023 Watch, IND v AUS: Umesh Yadav sends the stumps flying twice in a brilliant spell on Day 2 in Indore A spell where the Indian pacer picked up 3/12 ensured India triggered a collapse of the Australian lower order where they lost six wickets for 11 runs. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Umesh Yadav of India celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during the second day of the 3rd Mastercard Test Match between India and Australia held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on the 2nd March 2023 | Pankaj Nangia / SPORTZPICS for BCCI ICYMI - 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 in India for @y_umesh 💪What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/AD0NIUbkGB— BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2023 What. A. Delivery!@y_umesh was on 🔥 this morning, knocking down the off stump twice! 💪🏻Watch #TeamIndia's reply LIVE in the 3rd MasterCard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar! #BelieveInBlue #TestByFire #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JLsnp1UuRn— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Umesh Yadav India vs Australia India Australia Australia tour of India 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket