Jeswin Aldrin on Thursday broke the men’s long jump record National Record with an 8.42m attempt at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, Karnataka.

With his 8.42m attempt, Aldrin broke Murali Sreeshankar’s record of 8.36m which was set at the 2022 Federation Cup. Incidentally, Aldrin had won gold ahead of Sreeshankar at the Federation Cup with a wind-assisted jump of 8.37m.

The Tamil Nadu jumper has been in good form having won silver at the 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Kazakhstan in February with a jump of 7.97m.

Aldrin’s form had dipped after the Federation Cup triumph last year which cost him a place in India’s Commonwealth Games squad.

The 21-year-old had also been dropped from the World Championships squad despite being among only 12 jumpers to have cleared the automatic qualification mark of 8.22m. However, the Athletics Federation of India held two trials for Aldrin following which he was included in the Worlds squad.

At the World Championships in Oregon, Aldrin failed to qualify for the final after finishing 20th in the qualifiers with a best jump of 7.79m.