Steve Smith-led Australia beat India by nine wickets to win the third Test in Indore.With that, Australia became the first team to confirm their place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

Apart from India, Sri Lanka are the only other team in contention to make it to the showpiece event at The Oval.

Sri Lanka must win both matches in New Zealand to stand a chance of displacing India. If the Lankans win 2-0, only a win in Ahmedabad will be sufficient for India, even a draw won’t do.

If India win in Ahmedabad, of course, that’d take them to the final.

As a result of India’s victory in Delhi for 2-0, the number of teams able to qualify for the final went down from four to three. South Africa dropped out of contention, unable to reach the percentage points required to break into the top two irrespective of their result against West Indies.

WTC standings after Indore Test TEAM PCT (%) PTS MATCHESW-L-D SER PEN AUSTRALIA 68.52 148 11-3-4 6 0 INDIA 60.29 123 10-5-2 6 -5 SRI LANKA 53.33 64 5-4-1 5 0 SOUTH AFRICA 52.38 88 7-6-1 6 0 ENGLAND 46.97 124 10-8-4 6 -12 PAKISTAN 38.1 64 4-6-4 6 0 WEST INDIES 37.5 54 4-6-2 6 -2 NEW ZEALAND 27.27 36 2-6-3 5 0 BANGLADESH 11.11 16 1-10-1 6 0 PCT (%): Percentage L: Number of matches lost SER: Number of series played PTS: Number of points awarded D: Number of matches drawn PEN: Number of penalty overs W: Number of matches won

The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each - three at home and three away. The top two teams will compete in the final, now confirmed to be at the Oval starting on 7 June.

Remaining ICC World Test Championship Fixtures: South Africa v West Indies (2nd Test) – Johannesburg, South Africa, 8-12 March

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (1st Test) – Christchurch, New Zealand, 9-13 March

India v Australia (4th Test) – Ahmedabad, India, 9-13 March

New Zealand v Sri Lanka (2nd Test) – Wellington, New Zealand, 17-21 March

