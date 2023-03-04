WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians live: Score updates, statistics, reactions and more
Follow updates of the opening match of the Women’s Premier League.
TOSS: Delayed to 730 pm IST, match to start at 8 pm IST.
07.05 pm: Once the match begins, the attention will be on the players in the middle. But the opening match of the inaugural Women’s Premier League will also see Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami line-up their teams against each others as mentors. Fitting, that the two stalwarts will be involved the day this starts.
Speaking of stalwarts, a special word to Sidhanta Patnaik, a journalist and author, who is not with us anymore. Scroll has been fortunate to carry some of his work through the Equal Hue report and his book, Fire Burns Blue.
07.00 pm: And so that day is finally here. The Women’s Premier League gets underay in Mumbai. A franchise-based T20 league in India has been long overdue (some might say better later than over, but we shouldn’t quite ignore the late part). Tonight, a five-team, 22-match tournament kicks off that has the potential to change the game. In some ways, it already has.
Of course there is no guarantee that this will somehow magically transform India’s fortunes at the international level, but this is a start... it gives a platform, a grand one at that. And beyond international cricket, this tournament will change lives of many an aspiring cricketer in India.
Enough has been written these last few days about the impact the league can have, but importantly, the action promises to be of high quality between five good teams.
The cricket, ultimately, will speak for itself. And we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds on the field.
In an interview with Scroll last year, this is what New Zealand captain Sophie Devine had said:
From an outsider’s perspective, it certainly is the next step to me. And you know, sounds like there’s some really encouraging move towards hopefully a women’s IPL next year. Yeah, I echo Alyssa’s comments that as soon as that tournament happens, I’m going to be scared about what’s coming out of India.
We’ve already seen the likes of Smriti Mandhana, some of these young players coming through, obviously Shafali Verma as well... there’s so much talent there. And the more exposure that they get to overseas players, again, playing more cricket at a higher standard, that their game is just going to go up.