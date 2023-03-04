WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians live: Matthews, Sciver-Brunt get MI going
Follow updates of the opening match of the Women’s Premier League.
Live updates
MI 44/1 after 6 overs: After a slow start, that’s a good powerplay for MI. A signature extra cover drive by Matthews for four and a sweep by NSB for four off Kanwer’s bowling.
MI 35/1 after 5 overs: Oh, that’s a big over for MI. Monica Patel, left-arm pacer, struggles with her line, strayin on the leg side for Sciver-Brunt. Put away for two fours, not great fielding at the end of that over by Meghana.
MI 22/1 after 4 overs: One short ball in that over that Sciver-Brunt was quick to pounce on for a four. This is still a fine start though for GG, not letting MI get away.
Lots of responsibilities on Sciver-Brunt’s able shoulders.
MI 17/1 after 3 overs: WICKET! Tanuja Kanwar, the player of the match for Railways in the Senior One Day Trophy in the final, is the first-wicket taker of WPL. Bhatia never got going and she lobs one to point. Bhatia c Wareham b Kanwar 1 (8 balls)
MI 14/0 after 2 overs: A terrific six from Matthews for the first of the tournament as he plays the most Windies shot possible. Joshi dropped short. A four o follow. But Bhatia, not the fastest of starters, is struggling to get going at the moment.
MI 2/0 after 1 over: Ash Gardner starts off with three dot balls. A single each for Bhatia and Matthews after that.
National anthem done. With Harsha Bhogle getting us underway, we are minutes away from the first ball
The first Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Humaira Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (C), S Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Hemalatha D, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi
TOSS: Beth Mooney wins the toss and Gujarat Giants will be bowling first. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will have a go with the bat in their home city.
Mumbai Indians preview: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co bank on star all-rounders
MVP: Nat Sciver-Brunt
Gujarat Giants preview: An Australia-Railways heavy squad have to contend with a few variables and a tricky start
MVP: Ash Gardner
7.22 pm: Ananya Upendran and WV Raman spoke to Scroll for this preview. Do read.
V for Visibility: The much-awaited Women’s Premier League will give uncapped Indian cricketers a chance of their lifetime.
07.19 pm: As WPL kicks off at DY Patil Stadium, the venue where the first IPL final happened and Shane Warne-led RR to the title, on the day we are remembering one year of Shane Warne’s passing.
07.13 pm: The opening ceremony is done and the trophy has been unveiled by the five captains.
07.05 pm: Once the match begins, the attention will be on the players in the middle. But the opening match of the inaugural Women’s Premier League will also see Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami line-up their teams against each others as mentors. Fitting, that the two stalwarts will be involved the day this starts.
Speaking of stalwarts, a special word to Sidhanta Patnaik, a journalist and author, who is not with us anymore. Scroll has been fortunate to carry some of his work through the Equal Hue report and his book, Fire Burns Blue.
07.00 pm: And so that day is finally here. The Women’s Premier League gets underay in Mumbai. A franchise-based T20 league in India has been long overdue (some might say better later than over, but we shouldn’t quite ignore the late part). Tonight, a five-team, 22-match tournament kicks off that has the potential to change the game. In some ways, it already has.
Of course there is no guarantee that this will somehow magically transform India’s fortunes at the international level, but this is a start... it gives a platform, a grand one at that. And beyond international cricket, this tournament will change lives of many an aspiring cricketer in India.
Enough has been written these last few days about the impact the league can have, but importantly, the action promises to be of high quality between five good teams.
The cricket, ultimately, will speak for itself. And we can’t wait to see how it all unfolds on the field.
In an interview with Scroll last year, this is what New Zealand captain Sophie Devine had said:
From an outsider’s perspective, it certainly is the next step to me. And you know, sounds like there’s some really encouraging move towards hopefully a women’s IPL next year. Yeah, I echo Alyssa’s comments that as soon as that tournament happens, I’m going to be scared about what’s coming out of India.
We’ve already seen the likes of Smriti Mandhana, some of these young players coming through, obviously Shafali Verma as well... there’s so much talent there. And the more exposure that they get to overseas players, again, playing more cricket at a higher standard, that their game is just going to go up.