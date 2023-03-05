WPL 2023, UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants live: Onus on Gardner as spinners keep Giants in check
Follow updates of UPW vs GG, match No 3 in WPL 2023.
TOSS: Sneh Rana opts to bat.
Live updates
GG 84/4 after 12 overs: Harleen is now going at run-a-ball and she is joined by Gardner in the middle. Six runs off Devika Vaidya’s first over.
GG 78/4 after 11 overs: WICKET! After an expensive start to the over, the Aussie allrounder strikes. Goes for a big shot and Sushma skies it, taken well by Shweta Sehrawat, not easy under floodlights. Verma c Sehrawat b McGrath 9 (13 balls)
GG 67/3 after 10 overs: Bizarre moment in that over. Sushma tries to scoop a ball that is given wide despite going past the off stump. UP review it. Good use of the new rule but utterly bizarre.
GG 58/3 after 9 overs: Not sure what Giants are hoping to achieve with Verma and Deol in the middle, dropping anchors. At least a four in that McGrath four for the latter.
GG 51/3 after 8 overs: Still no Ash Gardner. Giants continue to confound. Sushma the new batter with Deol, who is not the fastest of scorers. Top over from Ecclestone.
GG 50/3 after 7.1 overs: WICKET! Ecclestone is on her way to leading the wicket-takers list for this season, if that was your prediction too. The ever-consistent spinner has two already. Mishit by the Sutherland and caught at long on. Sutherland c Anjali Sarvani b Ecclestone 8 (10 balls)
GG 50/2 after 7 overs: Tidy over from Deepti Sharma.
GG 45/2 after 6 overs: Good captaincy from Healy to bring back Anjali for an over with the set batters gone. A decent powerplay for the Giants in terms of run-rate but the two setbacks will hurt.
Deol and Sutherland in the middle. Another rebuild job for GG.
GG 39/2 after 5 overs: WICKET! Well, just as we had thought. The Deepti-Sophie factor in play early. The English spinner strikes in her first over too, Meghana is gone after starting the over with a four through cover. Meghana c Sehrawat b Ecclestone 24 (15 balls)
GG 34/1 after 4 overs: WICKET! Brilliant yorker from Deepti, one ball after flighting one up outside off. Zones in onto the leg stump, 88.3 kph. Dunkley b Sharma 13 (11 balls)
Deepti Sharma time.
GG 30/0 after 3 overs: Another good over for GG. Meghana starts and ends the over with a four as Gayakwad goes for 10.
GG 20/0 after 2 overs: Dunkley and Meghana get going. The latter with two fours through the offside, and Dunkley does the same last two balls. Four fours in the Anjali over. The GG dugout will already be feeling a lot better.
GG 3/0 after 1 over: Dunkley and Meghana cautious as Gayakwad keeps it on the stumps.
That UP Warriorz XI actually looks quite lit. Giants have issues if they go 0-2 today, in such a short tournament. Gayakwad to start off against Meghana and Dunkley.
Update from Giants earlier today: This is what they had to say about the Dottin situation (after she hinted on social media that she wasn’t injured).
Playing XIs:
GG: S Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi
UPW: Alyssa Healy(wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
STAT ALERT: One of the pre-tournament pointers about GG was their bowling attack and this stat shows the challenge they have. They need to bounce back today.
TOSS: Sneh Rana it is to lead the Giants tonight, she opts to bat first. Alyssa Healy said she’d liked to have batted first too if she had the chance.
6.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 3 of the Women’s Premier League. Gujarat Giants had a tough night on Saturday, a massive defeat and off the field concerns too. But it is sometimes a good thing to get back to action so fast, there is not much time to let it fester. UP Warriorz have a strong squad on paper and will be looking to hit the ground running.
Three half centuries already, a four-for, a five-for. Two matches and some terrific individual performances already (with MI and DC looking super strong). Hope we get a close match soon too.