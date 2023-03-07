WPL 2023 Watch, WPL 2023: Kiran Navgire takes stunning catch in the deep to dismiss Shafali Verma The UP Warriorz’s Kiran Navgire took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Kiran Navgire | Sportzpics / WPL WHAT. A. GRAB!Safe hands ft. Kiran Navgire ✅Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDkCN#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW | @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/Hw1KKX4oTB— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kiran Navgire Shafali Verma UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 Women’s Premier League 2023 Women’s Premier League Cricket