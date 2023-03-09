Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad on Thursday. While Steve Smith and Co went in unchanged, the hosts decided to rest Mohammed Siraj with Mohammed Shami returning to the side after being rested in Indore.

Smith, at the toss, said, “Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week. We’ll wait and see (whether he will lead Australia in India again.)

Ahead of the Test, two tracks had been prepared at the world’s biggest cricket stadium for the match, which is being attended by India and Australia’s prime ministers. And despite the assessment of both captains that the pitch looked like a better one to bat on, both sides opted to go in with a three-pronged spin attack.

Ahmedabad Test: India eye World Test C’ship final berth, inspired Smith and Co seek to level series

India captain Rohit Sharma said, “We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days.”

Although not a decider per se as the hosts have retained the Trophy, the match is vital for India to bounce back and win the series 3-1, and with it secure their berth in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval in June. Meanwhile, a resurgent Australia, on the other hand, will aim to carry the momentum forward and square the series.