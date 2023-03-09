WPL 2023, DC vs MI live: MI keep things tight as Saika Ishaque removes Shafali Verma early
Follow updates from match No 7 of WPL 2023.
TOSS: Meg Lanning wins the toss, DC to bat first
Live updates
DC 23/1 after 5 overs: It’s been a bit of a struggle for Lanning so far, not the most fluent of starts. Wong bowls a lovely first over after starting with a leg byes for four. Couple of terrific away swingers before cramping her for room and nearly making her play on.
DC 18/1 after 4 overs: Perhaps the first loose ball of the night from Ishaque, Capsey puts it away over midwicket.
DC 12/1 after 3 overs: CHANCE! Capsey has been promoted to No 3 and she should have been back in the hut. Not the easiest of high catches running back but Matthews can’t hold on. NSB unlucky
DC 8/1 after 2 overs: WICKET! Saika! She is pumped. Full delivery into the pads of Shafali and bowled. Verma b Ishaque 2 (6 balls)
DC 5/0 after 1 over: NSB starts off with a wide delivery and Lanning wastes no time in bringing out the square cut. Signature. But the English star comes back with a superb away swinger that is nearly caught at slip by a diving Matthews. Great comeback to keep it to 5 after that first ball.
7.27 pm: DC have extended their batting lineup a tad bit with inclusion of Minnu Mani but can MI put them under pressure they haven’t faced yet so far? Early wickets will be key. Lanning’s wicket will be key.
Average first innings score at this venue so far in the tournament is 196. DC have crossed 200 twice already, once here.
DC XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
MI XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Toss interview: Harmanpreet Kaur wanted to chase anyway, she might not have won the toss but getting to do what she wanted. Also had lovely words for Meg Lanning:
“She is a very good player and very good leader, it is a very positive thing that she is playing in India [in WPL], and sharing the dressing room with our domestic players, that’s what we always wanted and really happy it’s happening now”
Team news: MI are unchanged, DC make one change to bring in Minnu Mani (Kerala allrounder) to replace Arundhati Reddy.
TOSS: Meg Lanning wins the toss and opts to bat first at DY Patil.
No strangers to each other are they? This promises to be good. Time for the toss.
06.55 pm: Both teams have scored runs for fun so far in the tournament, it could come down to the bowling units tonight. Will DC try and bring in an extra batter, is something to be seen as well.
06.55 pm: Hayley Matthews, who has been fabulous for MI so far, had this to say after the last match:
“I think in seven out of my last 10 T20I innings, I have got to 30s and 40s. Today, I got to a good start again. I told myself to stay focused and be more responsible at the crease.”
“Harmanpreet is great inside the dressing room. Always bubbly and cracking jokes. On the field, she has clear plans for each of us. We just have to go out there and execute.”
“From when I was pretty young, I followed and supported my dad’s favourite sports teams. He was an MI fan from the very first season and a huge Sachin Tendulkar fan. When I was bought in the auction, somebody brought back all my tweets from 2013 around ‘Come on MI’ or something like that. It was pretty funny to see that.”
06.50 pm: Jess Jonassen after DC’s 2nd win – “Meg’s an exceptional leader. I am really excited that I am part of the same team that she is over here. She just has this calmness about her and she’s able to project that over every other person out there in the field.”
She added: “It doesn’t matter what the situation of the game is, she always seems to have a plan or have an option or have a thought about something so I really enjoy having her as the captain of this team. It’s nice to bounce some ideas off her as well.”
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 7 and it is the clash of undefeated teams. And, admittedly at the risk of predicting something far away, a potential dress rehearsal for the title clash.
This is big. It’s Harmanpreet Kaur vs Meg Lanning, the two captains who have given us some thrillers for us with their sides in international cricket. Today, they will lead two teams who have started WPL on fire. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have looked, by some distance, like the best teams in the competition and one of them will go 3-0 today.
