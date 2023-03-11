India’s Cheteshwar Pujara became the fourth Indian batter to score 2,000-plus runs in men’s Test cricket against Australia during the course of his innings in the Ahmedabad Test on Saturday.

Pujara joined Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid in an elite group of Indian batters.

Indians with 1,000-plus men's Test runs vs AUS Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 Tendulkar 39 74 3630 241* 55.00 11 16 Laxman 29 54 2434 281 49.67 6 12 Dravid 32 60 2143 233 39.68 2 13 Pujara* 24 43 2013 204 51.61 5 11 Kohli* 24 41 1793 169 44.82 7 5 Sehwag 22 43 1738 195 41.38 3 9 Gavaskar 20 31 1550 172 51.66 8 4 Viswanath 18 31 1538 161* 53.03 4 9 Ganguly 24 44 1403 144 35.07 2 7 Vijay 15 28 1324 167 47.28 4 6 Vengsarkar 24 38 1304 164* 38.35 2 7 Rahane 17 32 1090 147 37.58 2 5 ESPNCricinfo Statsguru (*ongoing Test)

Pujara, incidentally, began his career against Australia having made his Test debut in Bengaluru in October 2010. Since then he has gone to score more than 2000 runs over the years with many memorable knocks, home and away. His stoic defence during India’s back-to-back series wins in Australia will go down in the history books as some of the batting by an Asian batter Down Under.

A total of 24 batters in men’s Test cricket have scored 2,000-plus against Australia, with the majority of them unsurprisingly from England, given the frequency of Ashes matches. Tendulkar stands second in that list of all-time leading run-scorers against the Aussies.

In this Border Gavaskar Trophy edition, Pujara also crossed the landmark of 100 Tests in his career.