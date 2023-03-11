Shubman Gill hit his second Test century after overcoming a tough spell of run-making in India’s reply on day three of the fourth match against Australia at Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The batters’ patience was put to the test throughout much of the scorching day by Steve Smith’s rotating bowlers, who maintained strict discipline in their line and length. But, there was an interesting passage of play when Gill turned the tide with two consecutive boundaries off Cameron Green with beautiful cover drives.

Gill had reached the milestone with a beautiful sweep off Todd Murphy, but four balls later, his partner Cheteshwar Pujara was out for 42. Gill then combined with Virat Kohli before he was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon after missing the line of the ball which turned and just about beat the inside edge.

With this knock, he not only brought up his first century in India but also the first against Australia, after narrowly missing out on one in Gabba in 2021. Basking in his purple patch, he also became the leading run-scorer for India across formats in 2023.

Here are reactions to his century:

Highest individual score for India in 2023:



Test - Gill (128)

ODI - Gill (208)

T20I - Gill (126)



Domination of Shubman Gill. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023

Nah Shubman Gill is class 💕#INDvAUS — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) March 11, 2023

128 - @ShubmanGill (India) struck 128 runs from 235 balls to bring up his first ton in men’s Tests in India; it is also Gill’s first ton against Australia and second overall (110 runs vs Bangladesh) in the format. Ascending. #INDvAUS #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dYAgHxQCBx — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) March 11, 2023

An absolute classy innings by Shubman Gill. He’s already a super star, and has a longgg career ahead of him! #INDvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill dismissed for 128 runs, end of a fantastic knock, returning to the Test team and he made a huge impact in the 2nd game.



A future great in making. pic.twitter.com/a9g4HceBwA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023

It's such a blessing to watch Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli play together.



I remember kohli used to say in interviews, if Dhoni says yess, he closes his eyes and just run. the same way it's getting between Shubman and Kohli. 🤍#INDvAUS #ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/52xSxK13L1 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 11, 2023

Fantastic hundred and counting for shubman gill. But this is where the real test starts. In the field for close to 2 days and now batted close to 220 deliveries. Fatigue will start to kick in and he needs to dig deep to get a daddy hundred! #BGT2023 — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill has the highest individual score for India in all the 3 formats in 2023. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2023

Got to be one of the best celebrations going around in cricket, the ShubmanBow ™️ pic.twitter.com/mZEygx5L5Q — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) March 11, 2023