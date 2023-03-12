Editor’s note: This is a developing report and will be updated throughout the day.

Morning session

The hosts managed just 73 runs in 32 overs of the morning session after losing overnight batter Ravindra Jadeja for 28.

India lost the sole wicket of Jadeja early in the day after he suddenly switched his approach from a sensible, classic Test innings to one where he went after Todd Murphy’s spin. However, one boundary in and he lost his wicket in the process, holing out to Usman Khawaja at mid-on.

The change in approach from Jadeja, or his lack of patience, came as a bit of surprise as India still had a big deficit to clear and with concerns around Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and perhaps, availability. Harsha Bhogle on commentary confirmed, that Iyer complained of back pain and had gone for scans.

Kohli, who awaits his first Test century since November 2019, remained unbeaten on 88 after he went about cautiously on the Ahmedabad pitch. Kohli went past 80 for the first time since his Test ton drought, with his previous highest score of 79 in South Africa in January 2022.

At lunch, India finished at 362/4 with Kohli twelve runs away from a long-awaited century. After Jadeja’s dismissal, the batter combined with wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat (25*) to stitch an unbeaten 53-run partnership. India trail by 118 runs at Lunch.

88* (220b) - is Virat Kohli's highest Test score since his last century (41 inns ago!).

Previous highest: 79 (201b) at Cape Town in Jan 2022#IndvAus #IndvsAus #BGT #BGT2023#AusvsInd #AUSvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 12, 2023