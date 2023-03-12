India’s Virat Kohli hit his first Test century since November 2019 on day four of the fourth Test against Australia on Sunday.

Kohli ended the long drought and reached his 28th Test hundred with a single, sparking wild celebrations at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli, who was awaiting his first Test century since November 2019, remained unbeaten on 88 at lunch after he went about cautiously on the pitch. He hadn’t scored a boundary in the morning session. The wait wasn’t going to last much longer as he brought up the landmark in the second session.

The celebrations were muted, but the joy was evident.

Here’s a look at the reactions to Virat Kohli’s century:

#INDvAUS



Welcome back, King Kohli 👑



International century No 75 and Test century No 28 ✅



An innings of control, calm and resilience. https://t.co/T3RBN5LBrZ pic.twitter.com/EojdzhTYbl — The Field (@thefield_in) March 12, 2023

That celebration from Virat Kohli, the reserved raise of the bat and the kiss to the wedding ring, after that century is a sign of where he seems to be in life & where his priorities are currently. Extremely mature & in love with his family #IndvAus — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 12, 2023

Welcome back Virat Kohli. This is a test century well received in many quarters. No 28👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 12, 2023

Days since Kohli's test century: 0



Finally! — Manya (@CSKian716) March 12, 2023

The aggression. The hunger. The relief. 💯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ubSKOcPcIS — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2023

May not have had the chutzpah and sizzle of ild, but such a splendid century by #Kohli. Comes at a vital stage in his career, and also crucial in the context of the match with India looking to take a first innings lead. Well played! 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 12, 2023

Heart pounded like this for the first time for any hundred since Sachin Tendulkar's centuries. 75th for the King @imVkohli and one that he has worked the hardest for. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 12, 2023

Been a long while coming... and it was always coming on this pitch. Not cos it's easier but cos Virat Kohli showed his class on tougher pitches in Delhi and Indore.



Still, a tough grind. A very welcome💯! #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 12, 2023

One of the most muted celebrations after a Test hundred. Well played, Virat Kohli! #INDvAUS 👏🏼 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 12, 2023

No other Kohli hundred more devoid of character and yet no other Kohli hundred seems more beautiful :) — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) March 12, 2023

An innings marked by patience. And the wait has an inevitable end. #Kohli — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2023

tears in my eyesssss — Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 12, 2023

Finally! 100 for king Kohli! Subdued Celebration, must mean a lot to him 👑👑👑 — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) March 12, 2023

This is Virat Kohli the batter. Has the power and the tools, and knows when to use what. Well played @imVkohli 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/TSmEV2G2jD — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2023

The 28th that took almost four years. Couldn't help but be happy for him!. ❤️ — Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) March 12, 2023

After 3 years, 3 months, and 18 days here comes the 28th Test ton for Virat Kohli. Sweet.#INDvAUS — Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 12, 2023

Must be among the most hard fought hundreds of Kohli's test career. He has really had to graft here. Very similar to his hundred in Nagpur vs England in 2012 (his 3rd test ton).



And between these two hundreds of Kohli's, we have seen the best of Kohli the test batter. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 12, 2023

Yesss Virat Kohli century! 💯🎉 So happy for him. A wonderful knock. Y’all chanting ‘Kohli, Kohli, Kohli’ in the stadium, and I am too from my living room in Australia. What a player! Stand tall 👑 #INDvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 12, 2023

Kohli finally gets a century!

From the outside it seems there's no relief, just satisfaction, at executing his role for the team & achieving a personal milestone in the process



1,205 days between Test tons. Bet it's made it sweeter!#INDvAUS | #INDvsAUS | #AUSvIND | #AUSvsIND — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) March 12, 2023

#INDvAUS



Ek hazaar do sau paanch din.



Good to see you back, King 🥺 👑



📸 Pankaj Nangia / SPORTZPICS for BCCIhttps://t.co/ePHXxvhKHi pic.twitter.com/FhMvFpqxkJ — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) March 12, 2023

