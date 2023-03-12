WPL 2023, UPW vs MI live: Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath building a solid partnership for Warriorz
Follow updates of match No 10 of WPL 2023.
TOSS: Alyssa Healy opts to bat first
Live updates
UPW 138/2 after 16 overs: MI have consistently been good in the outfield. Just 5 runs in the Kerr over.
UPW 133/2 after 15 overs: Two superb hits over the offside by McGrath in Wong’s over. Was shaping into a good one from the pacer but two fours to end that over for 10 runs.
MI have lost both their reviews. Wanted the Healy wicket badly, in Wong’s over. Nothing doing.
UPW 123/2 after 14 overs: Healy brings up the half century in that over, after placing a superb shot past midwicket for four off Matthews.
Matthews to bowl after the timeout.
UPW 113/2 after 13 overs: NSB misses the cut strip but the free hit off the resulting no ball is not costly. Healy does hit a four in that over, through midwicket. She has largely played second fiddle in this stand but now into the 40s.
Harmanpreet Kaur must really be tired of the sight of Tahlia McGrath doing well in yellow against her blue. She has raced close to Healy already.
UPW 104/2 after 12 overs: Oh, expensive over from Kalita. McGrath hits a four over cover. There is a no ball end of the over and McGrath misses out on a free hit. Great fielding by A Kaur in that over prevents a four.
UPW 91/2 after 11 overs: McGrath hits a good shot past cover for four, but that is a tidy over otherwise from Ishaque.
Ishaque returns to the attack, can she bounce back from an expensive over?
UPW 85/2 after 10 overs: After missing out on a couple of sweeps, McGrath brings out the reverse for a four. But a good over from Matthews otherwise.
Matthews to bowl her second.
UPW 79/2 after 9 overs: McGrath with three fours in one over! One of those have to go down as a dropped chance as Kerry induces the outside edge off a late cut but Bhatia can’t hold on.
UPW 66/2 after 8 overs: Good over from Matthews apart from one full toss that is smashed by McGrath for four. MI have bowled perhaps too many boundary balls for their liking.
Something that Delhi Capitals have tried to get right for Shafali Verma is shot-selection. Precisely what seems to be the area to work on for Kiran Navgire at UPW. That sweep shot is clearly her big weapon but seems to pick the wrong deliveries to use it.
Hayley Matthews time. UPW have two of their best batters in the middle.
UPW 58/2 after 6.4 overs: WICKET! Six, four and out. Magnificent straight six, a bizarre reverse sweep for four past short-third but then Navgire goes for one big shot too many. Navgire c Bhatia b Kerr 17 ( 14 balls)
Healy, after her 96*, is on 30* here. She is in some form.
UPW 48/1 after 6 overs: Another over that was shaping up pretty well for MI but Healy smacks a big six over midwicket off NSB to make it a good powerplay for UPW all said and done.
NSB to finish the powerplay. Can she get Healy?
UPW 39/1 after 5 overs: A really good over otherwise spoiled by one gift from Wong to Healy, down the leg stump and just needed a touch for four.
UPW 34/1 after 4 overs: And that is why Healy is so good. Has completely thrown Ishaque off her lengths by using her feet and there are four fours in that over.
UPW 16/1 after 3 overs: That is actually a terrific first over from Wong. Constantly threatening Healy’s pads. One review taken but lost by MI. Navgire hits a four through midwicket.
UPW 8/1 after 2 overs: WICKET! Four and out! The partnership is broken finally after a match and two overs. Ishaque’s accuracy does the trick, Vaidya misses the sweep. Vaidya lbw b Ishaque 6 (5 balls)
Purple Cap holder to bowl with the Purple Cap on. Saika time.
UPW 2/0 after 1 over: Oh that is a good first over, and a terrific delivery to end it. Lovely shape away from NSB to Healy but the ball falls short of slip.
Nat Sciver-Brunt to start off with seam. Healy and Vaidya, yet to beaten as a partnership, in the middle. Here we go.
A contest to look forward to. A UPW win will mean the cream of top three will start to rise. A MI win, I believe, will make the race for third spot interesting.
UP Warriorz XI: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (wk & c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Team news: Dhara Gujjar is the debutant for MI (Even though the broadcasters continue to insist Amanjot Kaur). Pooja Vastrakar is injured, says Harman. Ismail replaces Harris for UPW.
TOSS: Alyssa Healy, with a quick handshake with Harman, says UP will be batting first. No Grace Harris, who is ill seemingly.
6.55 pm: Early team news is that there is a debutant for MI. Not quite sure who the cap went to but it wasn’t Amanjot Kaur certainly, who has already played for MI (but hasn’t been required to bat or bowl). MI’s bowlers have been brilliant in all three matches so far, bowling out their opponents thrice (29 wickets in all). UPW also have their bowlers coming to the party, especially spinners. Should be a good battle that today.
06.43 pm: The broadcasters do mention the “effort” debate that popped up recently on social media. In case you missed in the aftermath of India-Australia semifinal, Healy had some interesting things to say.
06.40 pm Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Women’s Premier League. It’s match No 10 and it is UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians. It is Alyssa Healy vs Harmanpreet Kaur.
Mumbai Indians have undoubtedly been the best side of the tournament so far and they come into this with three wins out of three. In what was supposed to be their biggest test so far, they came up with a thumping win against Delhi Capitals. They have won one match by 143 runs and finished two chases in the 15th over. On the other side, Healy’s Warriorz have blown hot and cold. They have two wins out of three, and their spin strength is starting to come to the fore. A win for them would see three teams emerge as clear favourites for top three.
Will we see a close contest today?
And watch out for the efforts on the field.
