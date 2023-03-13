Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Germany live blog: Score updates, reactions and more
Follow live updates of India vs Germany in the men’s FIH Pro League.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Germany, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
Fresh off a thrilling win against Australia, India take on Germany in their third match of the Pro League mini-tournament in Rourkela. Harmanpreet Singh-led India are gunning for their third win in a row after two close victories against World Cup winners Germany and Australia in the previous matches. After having a below-par World Cup considering his standards, Harmanpreet Singh has gotten back into scoring touch after claiming a hat-trick in the win over Australia. Germany, meanwhile, come into the match after beating the Kookaburras in a tight encounter.
Here’s a look at the points table:
Match live: Star Spors Select 2 and Fancode in India