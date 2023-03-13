Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Germany, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

Fresh off a thrilling win against Australia, India take on Germany in their third match of the Pro League mini-tournament in Rourkela. Harmanpreet Singh-led India are gunning for their third win in a row after two close victories against World Cup winners Germany and Australia in the previous matches. After having a below-par World Cup considering his standards, Harmanpreet Singh has gotten back into scoring touch after claiming a hat-trick in the win over Australia. Germany, meanwhile, come into the match after beating the Kookaburras in a tight encounter.

Here’s a look at the points table:

Here’s how the FIH Pro League table looks like ahead of INDvGER

Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode

Match live: Star Spors Select 2 and Fancode in India