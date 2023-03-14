HS Prannoy on Tuesday progressed to the second round of the 2023 All England Open after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

All England 2023: Gayatri-Treesa return to breakthrough event in good form, singles stars seek spark



The world No 9 Indian beat Tzu Wei 21-19, 22-20 in a 48-minute match. Prannoy got off to a strong start taking a 11-4 lead in the opening game. However, Tzu Wei fought back after the mid-game interval to tie the score at 19-19 before Prannoy held his nerve to clinch the game.

The second game was a close contest from the beginning with Prannoy taking a 11-10 lead at the mid-game break. The pair swapped the lead after the break with Prannoy even having match point at 20-19. Tzu Wei levelled the score but Prannoy once again came up clutch to win the game and secure his place in the second round.

Prannoy next plays world No 3 Anthony Ginting. The Indian holds a 2-1 Head-to-Head record against Ginting.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen, runner up in 2022, will be in action in the first round when he takes on fifth seed Chou Tien Chen in what is touted as the pick of the opening round clashes.