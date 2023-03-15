Vivek Sagar Prasad, one of the players who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, is playing his 100th international tonight.

Here come the teams for the national anthems.

Dan Strange in commentary announces that there’s been an over-eight-goal average from the last time India and Australia have played each other. Will this match live up to that statistic?

Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Australia, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

Harmanpreet Singh and Co have so far impressed in this mini-tournament featuring hosts India, Australia and World Champions Germany. The Indians have scored 14 goals in three matches, beating Germany 3-2 and 6-3 on either side of the 5-4 win over the Kookaburras.

The defence hasn’t been as sturdy as they would have hoped, but in attack, the hosts have made great inroads against two top-quality teams. And now can the Indians end this mini-event with a perfect, four from four?

Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode

Match live: Star Spors Select 2 and Fancode in India