Iga Swiatek is still in the running to become the first woman since Martina Navratilova, in 1990-91, to successfully defend her Indian Wells Masters crown after making it to the semifinal of the combined ATP and WTA event.

In the Europa League, Arsenal were held by Sporting Lisbon again and then lost out in the resulting penalties, while Manchester United and Juventus progressed to the quarterfinals.

Swiatek sets up semis against Rybakina



World No 1 Iga Swiatek swept past Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday to line up an Indian Wells semifinal grudge match against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina, who stunned Swiatek in the fourth round of the Australian Open before falling to Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the year’s first Grand Slam, out-lasted 76th-ranked Czech Karolina Muchova 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4.

Swiatek, in her 50th week at No 1, is vying to become just the second woman after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91 to win back-to-back titles in the combined WTA and ATP Masters 1000 event in the California desert.

But men’s defending champion Taylor Fritz’s hopes of a repeat were ended by 13th-ranked Italian Jannik Sinner, who out-gunned the fifth-ranked American 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a pulsating Stadium Court clash.

Later on, top seed Carlos Alcaraz beat Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to book a spot in the semifinal against Sinner.

The other semi-final berths were decided on Wednesday, when Daniil Medvedev – chasing a fourth straight ATP title after victories at Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai – beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain to set a clash with American Frances Tiafoe.

Sabalenka also advanced, blowing past American Coco Gauff to book a meeting with 2022 finalist Maria Sakkari.

Results on Thursday at the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters 1000 hard court tennis tournament (x denotes seeded player): Men’s singles quarterfinals Jannik Sinner (ITA x11) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x4) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Carlos Alcaraz (SPA x1) bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x8) 6-4, 6-4 Women’s singles quarterfinals Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-2, 6-3 Elena Rybakina (KAZ x10) bt Karolína Muchová (CZE) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4

Arsenal lose on penalties, Manchester United through



Sporting Lisbon sent Arsenal crashing out of the Europa League with a penalty shoot-out triumph after Pedro Goncalves’s stunning equaliser, while Manchester United and Juventus eased into the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sporting trailed when Granit Xhaka put Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead at the Emirates Stadium.

But Portugal midfielder Goncalves forced extra-time when he caught out Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a breathtaking strike from 46 yards out.

The match ended level at 1-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, requiring penalties to settle the tie.

Sporting emerged with a shock 5-3 victory in the shoot-out as Gabriel Martinelli’s effort was saved by Antonio Adan and Nuno Santos dispatched the winning kick.

It was a far calmer night for Manchester United as Marcus Rashford’s swerving strike from distance earned a 1-0 win at Real Betis and a 5-1 aggregate success.

Other results

Meanwhile, three-time champions Juventus earned a 2-0 win over 10-man Freiburg to progress 3-0 on aggregate, with goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Sevilla, the record six-time winners of this competition, suffered a nervy 1-0 defeat at Fenerbahce as Enner Valencia netted from the spot, but still qualified 2-1 on aggregate.

Feyenoord thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 on the night at De Kuip to progress to the last eight 8-2 on aggregate.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad to advance 2-0 on aggregate, while Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 at Ferencvaros to clinch a 4-0 aggregate success.

Dane van Niekerk’s retirement confirmed

Having been left out of the T20 World Cup squad at home recently, Dane Van Niekerk’s retirement from international cricket has now been confirmed with the former South Africa captain posting a statement on Twitter via CSA.

Full text of statement: It is with great sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket. It has been the greatest honour to lead and represent my country. I am incredibly blessed to have led the team through its transformative years. There is no doubt that the women’s game is in an exciting space and looking forward to seeing this beautiful game that I love grow. I look back on my career fondly and have made incredible memories and want to thank Cricket South Africa and all other stakeholders for your support. Often the journey can be lonely. painful, and emotional, but would not change it for anything. I’m grateful for what this game has given me. To all the players that I had the privilege to have shared the dressing room and competed with, I will hold on to the memories dearly. We are merely custodians of this sport: I hand it over knowing I have given it my everything and that woman’s cricket is in a better place than when I arrived. That must be the responsibility of the new group, to always make sure you are improving and making a difference. It is time for me to support the new leadership and wish them all the very best. To my amazing family. Thank you for your incredible love and support. From the age of 4, you have seen the potential and did everything and anything to help me exceed. I will forever be grateful. My wife. Marizanne, you stood by my side since day one. Thank you for putting up with me and all that came with it. but yet. here you are. You are at the pinnacle of your career and it is my time to support you. the way you have supported me. I love you.

