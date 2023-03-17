Badminton Watch: Lee Zii Jia produces a moment of genius in his second round win at the All England Open 2023 Commentator Gill Clark said it had to be the shot of the tournament so far. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Lee Zii Jia (far side) | BWF Media Played to perfection from Lee Zii Jia 🇲🇾🏸🔥.@HSBC_Sport#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #AllEngland2023 pic.twitter.com/ebH22WvA8k— BWF (@bwfmedia) March 17, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lee Zii Jia 2023 All England Badminton