ISL final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live: Kotal and Co take on Sandhu’s men for the title
Follow live updates of the 2022-23 Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.
Live updates
15 minutes to kick-off: Phil Brown, on Star Sports, predicts a five-goal thriller with ATKMB winning it! That is one bold prediction with regards to the scoreline. Paul Masefield is counting on Bengaluru’s momentum to win them the title.
Team news: Former Bengaluru FC man Ashique Kuruniyan comes back into the starting lineup for ATK Mohun Bagan after coming off early in the play-off win over Odisha. Bengaluru FC name an unchanged side. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022-23 Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa.
After 24 weeks of football, it all comes down to this. Three-time ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan take on 2018-’19 champions Bengaluru FC in what should be an intriguing clash for the title.
Both teams beat heavily-favoured rivals in their semi-final ties to make it to the title clash. ATK Mohun Bagan boast one of the tightest defences in the league having conceded only 17 times this season.
Bengaluru FC were staring at yet another season outside the playoff spots midway through the season but mounted one of the best comeback runs in Indian football history to be one step away from the ISL title.