ISL final, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC live: BFC hunt for equaliser in the first half
Follow live updates of the 2022-23 Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC.
Live updates
30’ ATKMB 1-0 BFC: Ashique goes for glory from a looooong way off. And that too from his weaker right foot. Goes into row Z in the stands. He began apologising to his teammates as soon as the ball left his foot. Makes amends for it a minute later by winning a free-kick in a promising position. Chhetri tries to spring the counter but is pulled back by McHugh. Good plan by ATKMB to prevent BFC to get on the counter.
25’ ATKMB 1-0 BFC: It’s going to be an interesting battle between Kotal and Chhetri. And we get the first glimpse of it when both chase after a long ball. Kotal just gets ahead of it and boots it out. A minute later, Chhetri wins a free-kick after being taken down by Glan Martins. Javi whips it around the wall but Vishal Kaith dives and puts it behind the goal. From the following corner, Jhingan rises the highest but his powerful header flies past the upright.
20’ ATKMB 1-0 BFC: Bruno tries to play it from the back but is closed down by Ashique. Boumous springs on the counter and tries to find Petratos in the middle. Jhingan blocks the cut-back with the rebound hitting his back-tracking teammate Suresh. Petratos and Boumous ask for another hand ball but not give. The replays suggest that it was the right call with the ball hitting Suresh’s thigh.
18’ ATKMB 1-0 BFC: The goal has changed the match with ATKMB on the up. They win a free-kick on the left which is whipped in dangerously. The ball evades everyone at the near post but GSS punches it away.
15’ ATKMB 1-0 BFC: Penalty for ATKMB and Dimitri Petratos scores! The Kolkata side win a corner, GSS punches the ball up in the air. Ashique and Krishna go for it but the latter has his arms in the air and the referee points to the spot. GSS guesses correctly but Petratos’s shot is too strong for the BFC custodian.
10’ ATKMB 0-0 BFC: It’s all Bengaluru so far! Javi goes for the spectacular at the far post but Subhasish throws himself in the way of the overhead kick to block it. The ball is recycled to the left where Roshan Singh cuts it back towards the penalty spot but ATKMB clear it. Rohit Kumar tries his luck from distance but ATKMB come away with the ball.
5’ ATKMB 0-0 BFC: Ooof. Siva doesn’t look good. Blood pouring down his nose. He has to be stretchered off with Sunil Chhetri coming on. As Siva was being taken off, Chhetri checked up on him before putting his head in his hands. Has to shrug it off before coming on to the pitch.
1’ ATKMB 0-0 BFC: It has not even been a minute but we have two players down. Siva Sakthi is sandwiched between McHugh and Ashique and goes down. Looks dazed on the floor. Dimitri Petratos and Prabir Das go for a 50-50 and the former takes a knock to his ankle.
ATKMB 0-0 BFC: The ‘Jana Gana Mana’ rings around the Fatorda stadium and we’re minutes away from kick-off.
15 minutes to kick-off: Phil Brown, on Star Sports, predicts a five-goal thriller with ATKMB winning it! That is one bold prediction with regards to the scoreline. Paul Masefield is counting on Bengaluru’s momentum to win them the title.
Team news: Former Bengaluru FC man Ashique Kuruniyan comes back into the starting lineup for ATK Mohun Bagan after coming off early in the play-off win over Odisha. Bengaluru FC name an unchanged side. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022-23 Indian Super League final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Goa.
After 24 weeks of football, it all comes down to this. Three-time ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan take on 2018-’19 champions Bengaluru FC in what should be an intriguing clash for the title.
Both teams beat heavily-favoured rivals in their semi-final ties to make it to the title clash. ATK Mohun Bagan boast one of the tightest defences in the league having conceded only 17 times this season.
Bengaluru FC were staring at yet another season outside the playoff spots midway through the season but mounted one of the best comeback runs in Indian football history to be one step away from the ISL title.