Before the IPL season gets underway for 2023, there have been some changes in the squads due to injuries. Here’s a list of changes that have been confirmed by the league.

Jacks out for RCB

RCB signed New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell as a replacement for England batter Will Jacks,

Will Jacks, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 3.2 Crore. His replacement, Bracewell, has played 16 T20Is, scored 113 runs and picked up 21 wickets. He will join RCB at his base price of INR 1 Crore.

Magala in for CSK

Chennai Super Kings signed South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement for New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson for the season. Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by the franchise for INR 1 Crore.

His replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game. Though he has played just 4 T20Is for South Africa, Magala has a reputation of being a regular wicket-taker in domestic T20 games over the years. He will join CSK at his base price of INR 50 Lakh.

Prasidh out for the season

Meanwhile, Prasidh, who has suffered a lumbar stress fracture had been advised surgery which will mean he needs more time to recover and get back to competitive cricket. The franchise confirmed in a statement that they should be able to review and make a decision on Prasidh’s replacement for the season in due time.

David Warner named DC captain

With Rishabh Pant undergoing recovery from his accident, Delhi Capitals recently confirmed that David Warner will be the captain for IPL 2023. But a replacement hasn’t yet been named. There are also reports that Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament for Mumbai Indians, and a confirmation and/or replacement hasn’t been recorded yet.

This report will be updated through the next few days if and when there are more changes.