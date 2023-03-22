Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas dominated yet another bout to storm into the semifinals and assure India’s first medal at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 on Wednesday at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Nitu registered yet another win by Referee Stops Contest, this time against Madoka Wada of Japan in the 48kg category.

Later however, two Indian boxers bowed out. Sakshi lost to the experienced Chinese boxer by a 5:0 Unanimous Decision in the 52kg quarterfinal. Bronze medallist last year, Manisha Moun was defeated by a dominant Amina Zidani by a 4-1 split decision in the 57kg quarterfinal.

Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain are in action later in the day where a total of 8 Indians made it to the quarterfinals.

(This report will be updated through the day)

#WWCHDelhi#WorldChampionships 🥊



Nitu really is of the most relentless Indian boxers. 😮‍💨



She hoped for winds of change before the CWG. Got a gold there and now with a confirmed medal at the Championships, the change is surely here.



My piece: https://t.co/lGyciDRU0l — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) March 22, 2023

Indian bouts on March 22 (All quarter-finals) 1: Nitu (48kg) defeated Madoka Wada of Japan- 2:15 PM (QF, Ring A) 2: Sakshi (52kg) lost against Yu Wu of China- 2:45 PM (QF, Ring A) 3: Manisha (57kg) lost against Amina Zidani of France- 3:15 PM (QF, Ring A) 4: Saweety (81kg) vs Viktoriya Kebikava of Belarus- 4:30 PM (QF, Ring A) 5: Nikhat Zareen (50kg) vs Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand-6 PM (QF, Ring A) 6: Jaismine (60kg) vs Paola Valdez of Colombia- 7:15 PM (QF, Ring A) 7: Lovlina (75kg) vs Adosinda Rady Gramane of Mozambique- 8 PM (QF, Ring A) 8: Nupur (81+kg) vs Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan- 8:45 PM (QF, Ring A)

With BFI inputs

More to follow