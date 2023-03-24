The Indian women’s hockey team midfielder Salima Tete was on Friday honoured with the Asian Hockey Federation Emerging Player of the Year Award for her spectacular performance in the year 2022. The 21-year-old was presented with the award at the AHF’s Annual General Meeting that took place in South Korea.

Speaking on the honour, Tete said: “I sincerely thank the Asian Hockey Federation for recognising the hard work that we have done on the ground over the years.

“But this journey would not have been possible without the constant support that I have received from my teammates and the coaching staff who have always given me the confidence to play according to my strengths and have given me the freedom to express myself. I hope to continue to perform in a similar fashion in the years to come” she added.

Salima Tete’s sprint from the fields of Simdega to India’s midfield

Tete has been an integral part of the Indian team set-up over the past couple of years and was named the Rising Player of the Tournament at the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 tournament that took place in Muscat in January last year. She made her debut for the senior women’s team in the year 2016 in the Test series against Australia, before helping the Indian women’s junior team win a silver medal at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games 2018, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Tete was part of the Indian senior team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and then captained the team to fourth position at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2021. The midfielder also played a key role for the Indian team that attained a third-place finish in the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021/22 before helping the Indian team clinch the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

CWG 2022, Hockey: Salima Tete is adding goals to her repertoire

She was also a crucial member of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup Spain 2022.

The AHF also awarded Bhola Nath Singh, secretary general of Hockey India, with the Emerging Sport Leader Award.