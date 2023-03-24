international football Watch: Lionel Messi scores 800th goal with trademark free-kick in Argentina’s win over Panama Lionel Messi scored his 800th career goal in Argentina’s win over Panama in a friendly. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Lionel Messi scored his 800th career goal in Argentina’s win over Panama | Luis Robayo / AFP #ARG 🇦🇷 2 - 🇵🇦 0 #PAN | 43 ST | Leo la soltó y la gente lo gritó, de tanto intentar se hizo realidad. Mirá el partido EN VIVO en https://t.co/fnEKkuadQ9 #SomosMundiales pic.twitter.com/nPKpl0drjZ— Televisión Pública (@TV_Publica) March 24, 2023 Sports world daily: Lionel Messi scores 800th goal; Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane break records We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Football Argentina