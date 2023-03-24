Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil won bronze in the men’s 10m Air Rifle, his second of the tournament, as China extended their golden run at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol Bhopal, winning both gold medals on offer for the second consecutive day at the MP Shooting Academy range.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Sheng Lihao of China won gold in the men’s 10m Air Rifle while compatriot Huang Yuting, a double gold medallist at the Cairo World Championships last year, won the women’s event, as China maintained top position on the medal tally at the end of competition Day 3 with five gold, one silver and two bronze medals in their kitty.

India is in second place with three bronze medals to go with a gold and silver each.

Second medal for Rudrankksh

A day earlier, Rudrankksh paired up with Narmada Raju to win bronze in the mixed air rifle event. On Friday though, the teenager delivered for the second time in as many days by clinching bronze in a final where, at one point, it looked like he would return empty handed.

He shot a solid 631.0 in qualification to finish fourth after leading in the initial stages. In the 25-shot top eight ranking round, he was well outside the medal positions till the third five-shot series, before a fantastic fourth series where he shot the highest score of 53.5, and clawed his way back into contention.

Meet Rudrankksh Patil, India’s 10m air rifle world champion who loves to research

Meanwhile the three Chinese qualifiers Sheng (who led throughout the ranking round), silver medallist Du Linshu and Yu Haonan, were on course to make it a Chinese 1-2-3 till the 20th shot. Rudrankksh went into the fifth series 0.8 behind Yu. He then shot a strong 52.6 in the series as Yu faltered, posting 51.5 to finish fourth, as the Indian confirmed his second medal in two days and his fourth ISSF World Cup medal overall. He finished with a score of 262.3 as Sheng and Du moved into the gold medal match with scores of 264.2 and 263.3 respectively.

The all-China gold medal encounter was also a close encounter with Sheng prevailing 17-13 in the end.

After a slow start, @RudrankkshP came back strong and ensured another medal for India at the #ISSFWorldCupBhopal, clinching bronze in the men's 10m air rifle event. A clear sigh of relief at the end, followed by the smile. pic.twitter.com/iZUIsv8wio — Shahid Judge (@shahidthejudge) March 24, 2023

Ramita finishes fourth

India had only one top eight finisher in the women’s 10m Air Rifle, when Ramita shot 632.3 to finish second in the 52-strong field qualification round. The top eight had two Chinese, two Americans and one shooter each from Romania, Israel and Kazakhstan, besides hosts India. China’s World Champion in the Mixed Team Air Rifle, was in ominous form, topping the qualifications with a score of 632.8, while Tokyo Olympics silver medallist in the Mixed Team Air Rifle, Mary Tucker of USA, also made it through in seventh place.

In the top eights, Huang was a cut above the rest, finishing on top again with a score of 265.7 as Mary shot 261.2 for a shot at gold. Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le pipped India’s Ramita to bronze, shooting 261.2 to the Indian’s 260.5. Huang then maintained her form on the day to defeat Tucker 16-4 for China’s fifth gold of the competition.

Competition Day 4

Two more finals come up on Saturday, as the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions final begins at 11:45am, while the women’s 25m Pistol final is slated for 3:00pm.

