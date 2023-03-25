Swiss Open Super 300 semifinal live: Satwik-Chirag win a thriller against Ong-Teo to reach final
Follow updates of Satwik-Chirag in action.
Live updates
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 17-21 Satwik/Chirag: Here’s a look at how the third game unfolded.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 17-21 Satwik/Chirag: One match point is all the Indians needed and they are through to their first final of 2023 BWF World Tour season. What a match!
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 17-20 Satwik/Chirag: Oh error after such a good rally. And match point for the Indians.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 17-19 Satwik/Chirag: What a rally! Stunning defence by the MAS pair and they somehow win a point they had no business winning.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 16-19 Satwik/Chirag: Great dive by Chirag but the Indians are on the backfoot. The Umpire is on their case too with not delaying. This is not over yet.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 14-19 Satwik/Chirag: And some signs of nerves here. Chirag has the tendency to go on the other spectrum too sometimes. Satwik with a terrific point at the net. The Indians needed that.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 13-18 Satwik/Chirag: A genius point by Chirag but the MAS close the gap down with a lovely flat rally.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 10-17 Satwik/Chirag: The commentator tells us “discipline” is the buzzword from Boe in the background. Aggression from the Indians and they inch closer.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 9-16 Satwik/Chirag: When Chirag goes on these little phases in a match where he looks to be EVERYWHERE, really hard to play against. He has done that at a critical point here.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 8-15 Satwik/Chirag: Very very handy lead at the moment.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 8-12 Satwik/Chirag: Chirag’s power and Satwik’s touch have come in handy for the Indians. Unlike their regular roles. Fine contest, don’t think it’s over yet.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 7-11 Satwik/Chirag: The lead at the change of ends for the final time goes to the Indians. Time for final instructions from Boe.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 7-10 Satwik/Chirag: There’s the touch from Satwik again! Brilliant gap-finding.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 7-8 Satwik/Chirag: This is such a tussle at the moment! Chirag with a great point.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 7-6 Satwik/Chirag: The Indians are struggling a bit to control the net.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 5-6 Satwik/Chirag: Been a while. The Indians in the lead after a great point by Chirag.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 5-5 Satwik/Chirag: Superb reflex from Satwik and he finds the open space with a crosscourt block.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 5-4 Satwik/Chirag: Satwik’s hand-speed in full view. Terrific crosscourt winner.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 5-3 Satwik/Chirag: That’s a hasty review by the Indians. Rarely such crosscourt shuttles are worth taking a punt on. MAS into the lead.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17, 3-3 Satwik/Chirag: The Indians didn’t have the lead at any point in the 2nd game, need a good start to the decider.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17 Satwik/Chirag: Here’s how the 2nd game unfolded. The Indians trailed throughout.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 21-17 Satwik/Chirag: Ong and Teo take this to the decider, like three of their five past meetings.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 20-17 Satwik/Chirag: One game point saved, good work by Chirag.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 20-16 Satwik/Chirag: Game points for the Malaysians.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 18-16 Satwik/Chirag: What a point. Satwik with some superb defence and wins the point despite broken strings.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 18-15 Satwik/Chirag: Case of serves changing hands here.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 17-14 Satwik/Chirag: Classic flick serve under pressure by Satwik and despite a fancy return by Teo, it’s a point for the Indians. But oh dear, they give the serve back with a judgement error at the backline.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 16-13 Satwik/Chirag: Chirag with another fabulous return winner. The Indians need a run of points now
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 15-12 Satwik/Chirag: Chirag under pressure from Ong and the Malaysians moved ahead again.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 13-11 Satwik/Chirag: Can’t give height to Satwik when he is front-court. Superb smash.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 13-10 Satwik/Chirag: A patient point on the defence by Indians.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 12-9 Satwik/Chirag: A 35-shot rally after the interval that once again has Teo in fine touch. But the Indians close the gap thanks to a service error.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 11-7 Satwik/Chirag: The Indians are unabe to put together a string of points. Chirag gets the serve back with a smart return but Teo with another superb crosscourt shot to give the MAS pair a strong lead.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 9-5 Satwik/Chirag: A decent phase for the Indians but Teo gets the serve back with the help of the net and then hits a service winner.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 6-3 Satwik/Chirag: What a backhand by Teo! Satwik must have thought he hit a service return winner but it is a terrific crosscourt that sets up the point for the MAS pair.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21, 3-0 Satwik/Chirag: In a rollercoaster opening game, the Indians had the lead then the Malaysians came back strongly, before the Indians won four in a row to take it.
Here’s how game 1 unfolded.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-21 Satwik/Chirag: Brilliant rally and Satwik’s touch-game wins it for the Indians, not the power. A late assault from 17-19 down. Four in a row.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-20 Satwik/Chirag: One game point for the Indians now. Great 1-2 by the Indians with their smashes.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-19 Satwik/Chirag: Oh reflex winner by Chirag! Review by the MAS pair but this has landed plum on the line.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-18 Satwik/Chirag: A massive point for the Indians. Good work by Satwik at the net.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 19-17 Satwik/Chirag: A good kill by Chirag after the MAS pair took the lead but a terrific return of serve by Teo puts them ahead, and now by 2.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 16-16 Satwik/Chirag: Another all-out defence vs attack rally and the Malaysians’ defence wins out as Chirag’s interception is into the net.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 15-16 Satwik/Chirag: There is a fightback. Terrific defence by the Malaysians and the error comes in the end from Satwik
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 13-16 Satwik/Chirag: That’s got to be the longest review in the history of badminton reviews. And finally we get the right angle. This is an unsuccessful review by the Indians.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 11-16 Satwik/Chirag: Terrific review now by Chirag, good judgement of the shuttle. A lucky net cord follows and a decent lead for the Indians here.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 11-14 Satwik/Chirag: Terrific return of serve Chirag.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 8-11 Satwik/Chirag: The Indians hold a decent lead at the interval and time for Boe’s words of wisdom.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 7-9 Satwik/Chirag: What a rally. That was more women’s doubles than MD. Brilliant defence by the Malaysians but eventually the Indians get it.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 7-8 Satwik/Chirag: It was a problem last night for the Indians. Service error for height. The first one called for the day.
Men’s doubles SF, Ong /Teo 5-6 Satwik/Chirag: It’s almost always an even contest when these two meet. The early exchanges have been no different.
Men’s doubles, Satwik/Chirag 2-2 Ong /Teo: The match is underway in Basel.
Men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi: Warm up time.
The players are walking onto the court. Here’s a look at their past meetings:
Hello and welcome to live coverage of badminton, today we will be tracking Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s semifinal at the Swiss Open Super 300 where they are the last Indians standing.
After two battling wins in their last two rounds, the Indians face a tough test tonight in Basel. It is a great contest on the cards, that has lived up to the pre-tournament billing, with third seeds from Malaysia Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi awaiting the Indians.
The Indians trail 2-3 on the Head-to-Head against Ong/Teo. The Malaysians came through to a much tougher test in the quarterfinals, defeating last year’s All England champions in Fikri / Maulana.
Satwik-Chirag, meanwhile, were on the brink of a second round exit but fought back from 3-9 down in the decider and saved multiple match points before prevailing in an epic. The quarterfinal win was slightly more comfortable but still over three games.
Screenshots in the blog via BWF TV / Tournament Software