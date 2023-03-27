Mumbai Indians won the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League after beating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 60 helped MI clinch the title in the last over of a thrilling final.
Here’s a list of award winners from the first season of the Women’s Premier League
Most Valuable Player: Hayley Matthews, MI - 16 wickets and 271 runs
Purple Cap: Hayley Matthews, MI - 16 wickets
Orange Cap: Meg Lanning, DC - 345 runs
Best Catch of the Season: Harmanpreet Kaur, MI- to dismiss Devika Vaidya, UPW
FairPlay Award: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals
Emerging Player of the Season: Yastika Bhatia, MI - 214 runs, six catches and seven stumpings.
Power Striker of the Tournament: Sophie Devine, RCB - 13 sixes.
Player of the Match in Final: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, MI- 60* (55)