Mumbai Indians won the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League after beating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 60 helped MI clinch the title in the last over of a thrilling final.

Here’s a list of award winners from the first season of the Women’s Premier League

Most Valuable Player: Hayley Matthews, MI - 16 wickets and 271 runs

Champion with the bat ✅

Champion with the bowl ✅@MyNameIs_Hayley's impressive all-round contributions for @mipaltan makes her the most valuable player of the season 👏👏#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/M0raMNcqml — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023

Purple Cap: Hayley Matthews, MI - 16 wickets

.@MyNameIs_Hayley scalped 1️⃣6️⃣ wickets and bagged the Purple Cap 👌👌



Congratulations to the #TATAWPL champion on a wonderful and victorious season with the ball 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ko3wLRedJ6 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023

Orange Cap: Meg Lanning, DC - 345 runs

.@DelhiCapitals captain Meg Lanning won hearts with the bat & recorded 3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ runs to bag the Orange Cap 👏



She led from the front with pivotal knocks and guided her team to the inaugural #TATAWPL finals 👌 pic.twitter.com/pFmdOWGmWN — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023

Best Catch of the Season: Harmanpreet Kaur, MI- to dismiss Devika Vaidya, UPW

𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡-𝐨𝐟-𝐭𝐡𝐞-𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 award goes to our 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐚𝐮𝐫 for this brilliant catch 💙 👇pic.twitter.com/OWmFLnFtUu — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 26, 2023

FairPlay Award: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Emerging Player of the Season: Yastika Bhatia, MI - 214 runs, six catches and seven stumpings.

The young promising wicketkeeper-batter shined bright in a victorious season for @mipaltan 👏👏@YastikaBhatia becomes the emerging player of the season 👌#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/hO8qMDUkty — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023

Power Striker of the Tournament: Sophie Devine, RCB - 13 sixes.

Player of the Match in Final: Natalie Sciver-Brunt, MI- 60* (55)