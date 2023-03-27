IPL 2023 Watch: MS Dhoni walks out to massive cheers at Chepauk during CSK’s training session ahead of IPL The former India captain returns to action with the IPL season. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Updated 24 minutes ago MS Dhoni | Chennai IPL / Twitter screengrab Nayagan meendum varaar… 💛🥳#WhistlePodu #Anbuden 🦁 pic.twitter.com/3wQb1Zxppe— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2023 That'll make the night for all of Chepauk. Dhoni smashes a massive six down the ground after failing to put on three successive short balls. Bang!@sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/lt0YfI1i8k— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Watch MS Dhoni Chepauk CSK IPL