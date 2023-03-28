AB de Villiers on Tuesday thanked Bengaluru and Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL team retired his jersey in a star-studded affair at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday.

The South African spent a decade at RCB scoring more than 4000 runs and delighting fans with some astonishing knocks along the way.

In a ceremony held at the Chinnaswamy stadium, De Villiers and West Indies legend Chris Gayle were honoured by the franchise who also retired their jersey numbers, De Villiers’s no 17 and Gayle’s no 333.

