The sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League will see matches being played in the traditional home and away format once again, where all the teams will play seven home games and seven away games respectively in the league stage.

A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days. IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.

The schedule and venues for the playoffs and final are yet to be confirmed. The summit clash of the IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the tournament: