In the battle between two Indian players, former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth came out on top. The 30-year-old came up with a straight-game 21-15, 21-12 win over B Sai Praneeth at the Spain Masters Super 300 event in Madrid on Thursday to go through to the men’s singles quarterfinals.

A day earlier, Srikanth had to work hard to come up with the win in a thrilling 21-11, 25-27, 23-21 contest against Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin in a match that lasted 65-minutes.

But Srikanth recovered from that scare well to finish off his match on Thursday against the 2019 World Championship bronze-medallist in 36 minutes.

In the opening game, Srikanth took a solid 12-6 lead but Sai Praneeth launched a strong comeback to level proceedings at 12-12 and 15-15. But that’s where the Guntur-native turned the screws and won the next six points on the trot to win the first game.

The second game was far more straight-forward. The due were tied at 2-2 and 3-3 before Srikanth started to dominate proceedings and eventually closed out the tie on his second match point opportunity.

The likes of PV Sindhu, Kiran George, Sameer Verma, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, and more, will be in action later in the day.

