The 16th season of the Indian Premier League kicks off on Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

IPL returns to the home and away format for the first time in three years.

Will we movers in the all-time stats table? Will Virat Kohli continue to extend his lead at the run-scorers table? Can Yuzvendra Chahal give Dwayne Bravo’s wicket tally a go this season?

Ahead of the curtain-raiser, here’s a look at the all-time Indian Premier League records over the years:

Most runs in the IPL Player Runs Matches Virat Kohli 6624 runs 223 matches Shikhar Dhawan 6244 runs 206 matches David Warner 5881 runs 162 matches Rohit Sharma 5879 runs 227 matches Suresh Raina 5528 runs 205 matches AB de Villiers 5162 runs 184 matches MS Dhoni 4978 runs 234 matches Chris Gayle 4965 runs 142 matches Robin Uthappa 4952 runs 205 matches Dinesh Karthik 4376 runs 229 matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs scored in the IPL with 6,624 runs in 223 matches at a strike rate of 29.15. In his 15 seasons with RCB, Kohli has scored five centuries and 44 half centuries. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan is second on the list with 6,244 runs in 206 matches with Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner third in the list with 5,881 runs from 162 matches. The duo stand a chance to close the gap on Kohli this season.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest score in the IPL with his 175 not out for RCB against the erstwhile Pune Warriors India in the 2013 season. Gayle’s whirlwind 175 came off just 66 balls to propel RCB to 263/5, the highest score by a team in the IPL to this day.

Highest scores in the IPL Player Highest score Chris Gayle 175 Brendon McCullum 158 Quinton de Kock 140 AB de Villiers 133 KL Rahul 132 Rishabh Pant 128 Murali Vijay 127 David Warner 126 Jos Buttler 124 Virender Sehwag 122

Bowling leaders

Most wickets in the IPL Players Wickets Matches Dwayne Bravo 183 wickets 161 matches Lasith Malinga 170 wickets 122 matches Amit Mishra 166 wickets 154 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 166 wickets 131 matches Piyush Chawla 157 wickets 165 matches Ravichandran Ashwin 157 wickets 184 matches Bhuvneshwar Kumar 154 wickets 146 matches Sunil Narine 152 wickets 148 matches Harbhajan Singh 150 wickets 163 matches Jasprit Bumrah 145 wickets 120 matches

Chennai Super Kings legend Dwayne Bravo tops the all-time wickets with 183 wickets from 161 matches. Bravo, who has since retired and joined the CSK staff as bowling coach, took the all-time record last season from Mumbai Indians’s Lasith Malinga who is second in the list with 170 wickets from just 122 matches. Amit Mishra rounds up the top-three with 166 wickets from 131 matches.

Watch out for movers on this table in 2023. The all-time record might change hands this season with last-season’s Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal on 166 wickets off 131 matches. If he is able to get anywhere close to his performances in 2022 this year, there could be a new leader in town.

Piyush Chawla, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sunil Narine could all move up this table. Unfortunately for cricket fans, this season we won’t see Jasprit Bumrah add to his incredible tally of 145 wickets from 120 matches.

When Alzarri Joseph took 6/12 in Mumbai Indians’s 40-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2019 season, the West Indian broke the best bowling record of 6/14 which had been set in the inaugural season by Rajasthan Royals’s Sohail Tanvir in their eight-wicket win over CSK.

Best bowling figures Player Best bowling figures Alzarri Joseph 6/12 Sohail Tanvir 6/14 Adam Zampa 6/19 Anil Kumble 5/5 Jasprit Bumrah 5/10 Ishant Sharma 5/12 Lasith Malinga 5/13 Ankit Rajpoot 5/14 Andre Russell 5/15 Ravindra Jadeja 5/16

All tables courtesy iplt20.com