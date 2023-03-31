Badminton Spain Masters Super 300 quarterfinals live: Score updates, statistics, reactions and more
Live updates from the singles quarter-final matches featuring PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of badminton. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in their respective quarter-finals at the Spain Masters Super 300. The duo are the last Indians standing.
A day that promised a lot, ended with a plethora of defeats for Indian shuttlers in the round of 16. Out of 10 matches on Thursday, only two saw Indian winners and one of those was an all-Indian battle between Srikanth and Sai Praneeth.
Fifth seed Srikanth is up against top seed Kenta Nishimoto while second seed PV Sindhu will take on Mia Blichfeldt.
