Defending champions Gujarat Titans confirmed on Sunday that Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson injured his knee while fielding at the boundary during GT’s match at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. He landed awkwardly after attempting to take a high catch and fell down clutching his knee immediately. He was escorted off the field and then substituted using the Impact Player with B Sai Sudharsan taking his place.

“Following his release from the Titans with a knee injury, Kane Williamson will return to NZ to have the injury further assessed. Preparations are now underway for him to return to NZ next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan,” the NZ official account stated.

We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.



We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return.

Following his release from the @gujarat_titans with a knee injury, Kane Williamson will return to NZ to have the injury further assessed. Preparations are now underway for him to return to NZ next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan. pic.twitter.com/pbA5MJE0TI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 2, 2023

Williamson, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, was released before the auctions and picked up by the current champions.