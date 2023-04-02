Former India stalwart Salim Durani passed away on Sunday, aged 88, at his home in Jamnagar, Gujarat, PTI reported.

Tributes poured in for Durani with both players and fans remembering the swashbuckling all-rounder, who played 29 Test matches for the national team.

Former India batter VVS Laxman took to social media to pay tribute, calling Durani “a man who hit sixes on public demand.”

Indeed, Durani’s crowd-pleasing nature and attractive style of play is what made him the first Indian cricketer to be given the Arjuna Award. An aggressive left-hander, he scored 1202 runs over 50 innings in Tests, and 8545 in 170 First Class matches.

With the ball, he picked up 75 Test wickets and was a crucial figure in India winning the series when England toured in 1961-62. The first three matches were drawn in the five-Test series, but Durani starred in the last two matches, picking up eight and ten wickets in Kolkata and Chennai (then Calcutta and Madras) respectively to win the series.

He also played an instrumental role in India’s first Test win in the West Indies, in 1971, when he dismissed the great Clive Lloyd and Garry Sobers to help India win by seven wickets in Port of Spain.

He played his last Test for India in 1973 against England at the Brabourne Stadium, where he made his debut in 1960.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Durani ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 2, 2023

Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India’s rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2023

India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani.



Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DwdKamlxjy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 2, 2023

Gutted to hear about the passing away of one of Team India legends Salim Durani. Today, we have lost one of Indian cricket's crown jewels. Condolences to his family. RIP Salim Durani ji. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 2, 2023

Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDurani has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he'd have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: "No Durani No Test" posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZzmqU4z4sV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 2, 2023

The charismatic, large hearted and brilliant Salim Durrani is no longer with us. I wish the younger generation could hear more stories about him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2023

Just heard the sad news of Salim Durani ji passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 2, 2023

Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani.



Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d5RUST5G9n — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2023

Salim Durani's talent would have made him a superstar in today's IPL.

His final Test in Feb 1973 at Brabourne was my first as a spectator.

Vividly remember his six off Derek Underwood. It landed a few meters from where I sat in the children's stand.

He was our hero!#RIP 🙏 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 2, 2023

Sad news: the one and only Prince Salim of Indian cricket.. my late father’s life-long ‘roomie’ on a historic tour of 1971, who could bat with a sixes swagger and bowl like a magician .. Salim Durrani.. Salim uncle to my Gen, has passed away. Era ends! Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Qsl4nNEdhZ — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 2, 2023

You have not seen that sportsperson, but you develop a great sense of admiration and wish you were lucky to see that sportsperson in action.very rarely you become a fan boy of someone just by hearing about him,that is what #SalimDurani did to you. #RIP Salim Sir

will miss Sir 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/poEBAESPg7 — Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ (@SunilJoshi_Spin) April 2, 2023

#RIP #Salimdurani . Our generation grew up with stories of your #Cricketing ability, which was way ahead of its time. I will cherish all the inspiring interactions with you. pic.twitter.com/FYWMzZb6jf — Nilesh M. Kulkarni (@NileshMKulkarni) April 2, 2023

#SalimDurani no more. Iconic figure for his wondrous all-round skills and ability to hit 6s ‘on demand’. Would have been a sensation in limited overs cricket. Genial, generous, loveable character, but also strongly individualistic. Lived life to the full and on his own terms. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 2, 2023

Salim Durani passed away.



He played key role in India's first Test series wins against England (home, 1961/62) and West Indies (overseas, 1971).



The first cricketer to be honoured with the Arjuna Award.



Lead actor in Charitra (1973).



A glimpse of what The Prince was like. https://t.co/KHmiGel0V7 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 2, 2023