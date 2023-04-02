Former India stalwart Salim Durani passed away on Sunday, aged 88, at his home in Jamnagar, Gujarat, PTI reported.
Tributes poured in for Durani with both players and fans remembering the swashbuckling all-rounder, who played 29 Test matches for the national team.
Former India batter VVS Laxman took to social media to pay tribute, calling Durani “a man who hit sixes on public demand.”
Indeed, Durani’s crowd-pleasing nature and attractive style of play is what made him the first Indian cricketer to be given the Arjuna Award. An aggressive left-hander, he scored 1202 runs over 50 innings in Tests, and 8545 in 170 First Class matches.
With the ball, he picked up 75 Test wickets and was a crucial figure in India winning the series when England toured in 1961-62. The first three matches were drawn in the five-Test series, but Durani starred in the last two matches, picking up eight and ten wickets in Kolkata and Chennai (then Calcutta and Madras) respectively to win the series.
He also played an instrumental role in India’s first Test win in the West Indies, in 1971, when he dismissed the great Clive Lloyd and Garry Sobers to help India win by seven wickets in Port of Spain.
He played his last Test for India in 1973 against England at the Brabourne Stadium, where he made his debut in 1960.
