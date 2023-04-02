IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Umran Malik’s express pace sends the stump flying to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal Umran Malik dismissed Devdutt Padikkal for 2 in the fifteenth over after Rajasthan Royals were off to a rollicking start against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Scroll Staff An hour ago Devdutt Padikkal of Rajasthan Royals gets bowled during match 4 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad | Faheem Hussain / SPORTZPICS for IPL .@umran_malik_01 doing Umran Malik things! 👍Relive how he picked his first wicket of the #TATAIPL 2023 👇#SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/QD0MoeW1vF— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Umran Malik Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2023 Cricket Indian Premier League